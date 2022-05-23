Analyzing Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Blue Apron -24.24% -191.76% -51.02%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Velocity Acquisition and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Apron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Blue Apron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $470.38 million 0.23 -$88.38 million ($4.27) -0.73

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Summary

Velocity Acquisition beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Blue Apron (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. It serves young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.