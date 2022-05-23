Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

