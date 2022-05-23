Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is JSF Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JSF Financial LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

