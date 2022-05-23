BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 147.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,589 shares of company stock worth $14,945,042. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANF opened at $81.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

