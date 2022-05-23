Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of HR opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.