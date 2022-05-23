BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of BCE worth $102,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

