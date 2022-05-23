Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BZH opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $478.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.92. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

