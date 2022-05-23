Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will announce $2.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Celanese posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $9.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.81.

Celanese stock opened at $150.73 on Monday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

