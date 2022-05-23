Brokers Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.