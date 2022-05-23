Brokers Offer Predictions for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. B. Riley currently has a “NA” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $45.65 on Monday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

