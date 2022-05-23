Brokers Set Expectations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16).

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLMD. Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

