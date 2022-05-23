Brokers Set Expectations for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $27.90 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

RS stock opened at $178.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

