BWS Financial Comments on Hawkins, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – BWS Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hawkins in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 212.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

