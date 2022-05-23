Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,192.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,348.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,535.58. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

