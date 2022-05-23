CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,748,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

