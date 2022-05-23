Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 573,493 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

