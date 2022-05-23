Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

