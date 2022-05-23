Champion Iron (CIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Champion Iron to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

TSE CIA opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIA. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

