Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.09.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

