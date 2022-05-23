Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.