Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 958,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

