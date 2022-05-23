Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.09.

CSCO stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

