Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.09.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $10,022,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

