Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.09.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 958,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

