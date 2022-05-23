Citigroup Inc. Acquires 49,428 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of InMode worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in InMode by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

INMD stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

