Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

