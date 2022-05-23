Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

