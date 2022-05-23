Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,659 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,317 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

