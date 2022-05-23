Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Natera worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 44,900.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

NTRA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

