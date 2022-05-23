Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,221,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,962 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $736,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PK opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

