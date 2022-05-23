Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

