Citigroup Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $101.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -19.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

