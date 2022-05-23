Citigroup Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 178,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $7,715,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $264,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,939 shares of company stock worth $4,708,762 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIG stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

