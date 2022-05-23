Citigroup Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Golden Ocean Group worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

