Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,661 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,227. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTH opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

