Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,843 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $552.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $556.81 and its 200-day moving average is $584.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $381.93 and a one year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

