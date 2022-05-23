Citigroup Inc. Sells 62,844 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Fate Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

