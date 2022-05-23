Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

HR opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

