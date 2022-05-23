Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) vs. Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Head-To-Head Review

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Aravive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aravive has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aravive and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive $7.44 million 3.03 -$39.15 million ($2.12) -0.50 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 48.54 -$45.64 million ($0.33) -1.03

Aravive has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aravive and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive -533.99% -88.49% -58.22% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -54.78% -35.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aravive and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aravive presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.75%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 633.14%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aravive.

Summary

Aravive beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for the treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; fibrotic diseases, including lung, cardiac, renal disease, and liver fibrosis; and other diseases comprising ascites, cognitive defects, Prader-Willi syndrome, and smoking cessation. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

