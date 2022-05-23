Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $416.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.00 and a 200-day moving average of $533.57. The company has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.