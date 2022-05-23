Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.10.

COUP stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

