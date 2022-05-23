Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $188.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.32 million and the lowest is $187.47 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $181.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $760.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,051,000 after acquiring an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

