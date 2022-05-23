CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $181.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.14.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $229,834,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

