DA Davidson Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $662.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Hanmi Financial (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.