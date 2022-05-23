Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.45.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $255.28 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,207,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

