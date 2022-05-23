Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.37 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

DEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

NYSE:DEN opened at $69.67 on Monday. Denbury has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

