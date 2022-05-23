Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 6,000 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.59) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,449 ($67.17) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,731.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,356.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($66.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,443.05). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $61,721,282.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

