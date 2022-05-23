DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,238 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in DraftKings by 8.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 12.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

