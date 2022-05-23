Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DY stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

