Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 232.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 134,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

